Katy Perry Says Donald Trump “Retriggered” Her Sexual Liberation

From dancing around in cupcake bras with cherries on top to ranking her exes based their bedroom skills, Katy Perry is someone who seems more than comfortable with her sexuality. However, that wasn’t always the case for the pop star, who grew up in an extremely strict household with her Pentecostal pastor parents. And when Donald Trump won the presidential election back in November, it stirred up a lot of emotions that Perry thought she already let go.

“The reality is that I was retriggered on the election,” she told The New York Times during a recent interview. “I was retriggered by a big male that didn’t see women as equal. And that had been, unfortunately, a common theme in my upbringing.”

She continued to compare Trump’s win to her conservative childhood, saying: “I went to that dark place that I had been avoiding, and I dug out the mold,” the “I Kissed a Girl” songstress said. “It was not fun, but I did that — I’m still doing that.”

After the initial shock of the election wore off, Perry, who was outspoken about her support for candidate Hillary Clinton, began to experience “a full sexual liberation.”

“I feel very empowered,” she said, “extremely liberated, liberated from the conditioning of the way I used to think, spiritually liberated, politically liberated, sexually liberated, liberated from things that don’t serve me.”

Keep doing you, Katy!