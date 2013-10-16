Katy Perry is CoverGirl's Newest Face!

Image zoom Courtesy

Katy Perry has joined the ranks of easy, breezy, beautiful CoverGirls everywhere as the brand's celebrity spokesperson! This morning, the star announced her new role via Twitter, posting a shot from her gorgeous campaign, where she showcased CoverGirl's berry-wine lipstick in Euphoria ($8; drugstore.com). "In addition to music, I've always considered makeup to be a powerful creative avenue of self-expression," she said in a release. "I'm honored to partner with CoverGirl and share more colors and textures of my approach to beauty to inspire my audience." We have long admired Perry's penchant for trendy makeup looks, and she's in good company -- Taylor Swift, Sofia Vergara, Ellen DeGeneres, and Queen Latifah are also among the beauty giant's celebrity ambassadors. Stay tuned for Katy's full campaign, rolling out in the spring of next year!

