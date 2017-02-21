Katy Perry Debuts "Chained to the Rhythm" Music Video

How would you like to take a trip to the amusement park Oblivia?

Katy Perry’s new fantastical musical video for her new single “Chained to the Rhythm” portrays a less-than-perfect Disney-like theme park, with rides like The American Dream Drop. Political commentary? We think so. And we’d expect nothing less from the outspoken pop star.

The song features strong statements, beginning with:

Are we crazy?

Living our lives through a lens,

Trapped in our white-picket fence,

Like ornaments,

So comfortable, we're living in a bubble, bubble,

So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, trouble

In addition to all the not-so-hidden messages throughout the music video, which was filmed over three days at Six Flags, Perry serves up some serious pastel inspiration, from her hair to her costumes.

Watch Katy Perry’s “Chained to the Rhythm” music video above.