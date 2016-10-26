Katy Perry Rings in Her 32nd Birthday by Enjoying a Bacon Cake and Voting Early

Katy Perry is definitely all about pampering herself for her birthday this year. The "Rise" songstress, who turned 32 on Tuesday, may not have had boyfriend Orlando Bloom by her side as she rang in the special day, but there's always bacon!

The pop star took to Snapchat to share shots and short videos from her birthday festivities, starting with a massage and then a breakfast "cake" made out of bacon that looks way too good to be true.

The brunette beauty then posted a few shots of her gifts, including a Goddess Box, before heading to the polls to vote early in a very patriotic red, white and blue coat, and a matching crossbody bag.

"HBD to me and HRC," she wrote over a snap of herself getting ready to cast her ballot as onlookers took photos.

Perry, who has been openly supportive of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, then took to her Instagram to share a short clip from the polls and urge followers to vote.

GAVE MYSELF THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER BY VOTING TODAY❗️Wish @hillaryclinton a Happy Birthday tomorrow with your EARLY vote. Check www.rockthevote.com to see where your poll is. 🎂🎁🇺🇸 #HBDTOME #HAPPYBIRTHDAYHILLARY #SCORPIOSISTERS A video posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Oct 25, 2016 at 7:07pm PDT

"GAVE MYSELF THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER BY VOTING TODAY," she wrote. "Wish @hillaryclinton a Happy Birthday tomorrow with your EARLY vote. Check http://www.rockthevote.com to see where your poll is. #HBDTOME #HAPPYBIRTHDAYHILLARY #SCORPIOSISTERS."

Looks like Perry definitely knows how to treat herself!