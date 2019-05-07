Jennifer Lopez Is the Best Part of This Video of Katy Perry Turning into a Hamburger at the Met Gala
Man, Met Gala bathrooms are wild.
Oh to be a fly on the Met Gala bathroom wall.
The bathrooms have garnered a reputation for being where the action happens — mostly thanks to that whole smoking selfie debacle of 2017. This year, however, the Met bathroom is the backdrop for an awkward encounter between two A-list celebrities doing Normal Things, like shimmying into hamburger costumes. Yes, this is about Katy Perry.
The 34-year-old arrived at the Met steps on Monday evening dressed as a chandelier, which, OK, yes, Katy. Do you. While her Moschino ensemble literally lit up the pink carpet, her careful steps and snail-slow ascent up the stairs led us to believe that it was perhaps not quite practical for a seated dinner.
What's an anthropomorphic chandelier to do, really, other than change 'fits? Perry, a pro, came prepared. She ditched her light fixture look and changed into a full hamburger suit, completing her strange metamorphosis. (We can't quite make sense of this evolution, either.)
Unfortunately for Katy, those fluffy buns, patty and all her fixings don't exactly make for the most bathroom stall friendly-attire. A video of her struggle to get back into costume surfaced on Monday night showing the singer, who wore a lettuce-inspired green mini dress under her hamburger, hoisting the contraption back on her body.
The must-see moment of the entire 18-second clip, however, is Jennifer Lopez's brief cameo. The singer, who stuck to her single Versace gown throughout the evening, can be seen exiting the bathroom after casting a disinterested glance at Perry as she passes, as though watching a grown woman assembling herself into a burger is the most natural thing in the world.
If there was anything to desensitize you to costume madness, J. Lo has just proven it's a "Camp"-themed Met Gala.