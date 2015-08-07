Katy Perry Is the Newest Member of the "Bronde" Squad

Katy Perry never ceases to amaze us with her fierce hair transformations. The singer has rocked everything from strawberry blonde locks to wild blue and pink strands—and somehow each hue works just as well as the next. Her latest look is no exception. Perry had been sporting jet-black hair for awhile, but she switched things up with the stunning golden brown ombré effect above, which she posted on Instagram today. We have to admit, we're more than a little excited that Perry has decided to join Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez, and Sarah Hyland on team "bronde."

