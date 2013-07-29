Katy Perry, Britney Spears and Christina Ricci Celebrate The Smurfs 2 From Coast to Coast

It was a big weekend for The Smurfs 2! Stars of the sequel -- which takes the Smurfs on a journey to Paris in order to rescue Smurfette (voice of Katy Perry) after she’s kidnapped by evil wizard Gargamel (Hank Azaria) and his Naughties (voices of Ricci and J.B. Smoove) -- celebrated the film’s upcoming release on both coasts. In California, Katy Perry (in Tadashi Shoji) and Britney Spears headed to the Regency Theatre in Westwood for some red-carpet bonding for the L.A. premiere. “So great to see you Smurfette @katyperry! Can’t wait for our Vegas date…” Spears, who sings the movie’s theme song “Ooh La La,” Tweeted after the premiere. On the same Sunday in New York City, Christina Ricci (in Thom Browne) and Azaria walked a blue carpet at Citi and The Wall Street Journal’s screening at the Lighthouse International Theater. First arrival Ricci raved about doing the voice for character Vexy (no hair or makeup required!), her upcoming wedding (all details set!), and, of course, Smurf fashion. Her advice to the blues girls? “I don’t think sleeveless is an incredibly good look for all the Smurfs!” And the adventure didn’t stop after the film. Guests, including Girls‘ Jemima Kirke and her kids, walked an avenue over to Dylan’s Candy Bar to put a sweet end on the fun day, as mini grilled cheeses, hot dogs, and caprese bites were passed around, along with plenty of blue and white candy. The Smurfs 2 opens in theaters Wednesday, July 31.

— Alyssa Bailey