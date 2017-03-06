We Can't Stop Staring at Katy Perry's Breakover Pixie Cut

Let’s give it up for Katy Perry for owning her breakover haircut.

The performer stepped out Sunday night in a strapless pantsuit for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards in L.A., the first public appearance after announcing her split with Orlando Bloom, treating all her fans to a clear look at her new ‘do: a daring version of a pixie, long and platinum on top, and shaved along the sides, putting her gorgeous face front and center.

“I feel the most authentic I’ve ever been,” she told host Ryan Seacrest backstage after a fiery, fringed performance of “Chained to the Rhythm” at the awards show, admitting she took the plunge after seeing fellow short-haired maven Scarlett Johansson rocking her edgy short style (“I went there”).

And went there, she did. Take a good look:

Perry then hit the stage for the show's opening number, showing off her look's versatility and movement.

We’re used to the queen of chameleon hairstyles wowing us through nearly every shade of the rainbow; but even this latest look caught us off-guard. "I WASNT READY TILL NOW," she captioned her Instagram announcement."

I WASNT READY TILL NOW A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

It’s clear from these many angles that she's never been more ready for this new lewk than now.