Bikini-Clad Katy Perry Chills with a Group of “Goddesses” on the Beach

Katy Perry is looking better than ever. The “Bon Appétit” singer is currently vacationing with her girl squad in the tropics, and she put her curves on display in a printed pink and blue two-piece.

The singer showed off her blonde pixie cut in a string bikini while lounging in the sand with a coconut in her hand. Perry was surrounded by four girlfriends, who were lounging in similarly adorable and retro suits on the beach.

goofy goddesses ✨🤷🏼‍♀️ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 10, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

In the gallery of photos posted to Instagram, the girls looked totally chill as waves rose up to surround them and eventually erupted into a fit of laughter as the water covered them.

This isn’t the only bathing suit-clad photo Perry has shared on the trip. Yesterday, she shared a politically charged 'gram in which she is clad in a retro one-piece and a “start me up” hat and reads The Destruction of Hillary Clinton. “@CNN don’t judge a book by its cover,” she wrote alongside the photo.

@CNN don't judge a book by it's cover ♏️ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 9, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

