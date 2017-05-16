Katy Perry Officially Joins American Idol Reboot as a Judge

It's official: Katy Perry is headed to American Idol.

After playing coy about the news during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres's daytime talk show today, ABC announced at its upfront presentation that the "Bon Appétit" singer will indeed serve as a judge for the revived franchise's 16th season.

"I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories," Perry said in a statement. "I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough—from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music."

The superstar also posted about her new gig on social media, reiterating her excitement. "SO thrilled @ABCNetwork is bringing back @AmericanIdol, and I’m bringing it back to the MUSIC," she wrote.

SO thrilled @ABCNetwork is bringing back @AmericanIdol, and I’m bringing it back to the 🎶MUSIC🎶 👁 you at auditions❗ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 16, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

RELATED: Watch Katy Perry Squirm While Playing “Who’d You Rather?”

Catch the American Idol reboot when it debuts next year.