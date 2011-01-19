Katy Perry for Adidas, Michael Kors’ Fashion Week Giveaway and More!

1. Three stripes for Katy Perry! The singer will appear in a commercial for Adidas. [CocoPerez]

2. Fancy watching a Michael Kors fashion show? You can! The designer will give away tickets through his Facebook page. [Facebook]

3. Ecko signed 90210 actress AnnaLynne McCord as its new brand ambassador. [People]

4. Bria Murphy, Eddie Murphy's 21 year-old daughter, is the new face of Dark & Lovely. [WWD]

5. A British retailer reported that its best-selling skin care product for women is actually a cream for babies. [Guardian]

6. In good cause news: Lauren Bush and Bergdorf Goodman partnered to launch a new FEED bag. Sales benefit Kenyan children. [Racked]