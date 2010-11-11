Katy Perry Adds to the Sexy Quotient at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Fresh from her appearance at the MTV European Music Awards, Katy Perry had the crowd on its feet last night during the Victoria’s Secret fashion show. The newlywed sang "Teenage Dream," "Hot 'N Cold," "California Gurls," and “Firework” as lingerie-clad models danced their way down the runway. "I was pretty stunned to see all those hot ladies up there!" she told InStyle exclusively.

Katy kept things pretty sexy herself with three provocative outfits—she arrived on the pink carpet in a crystal floral embellished corset by The Blonds paired with a hot pink mini, she performed in a purple dress splashed with fireworks to sing her latest hit, and also wore a playful yellow dress and leather bikini bottom with over-the-knee black boots. See for yourself when the Victoria’s Secret show airs November 30th on CBS.

