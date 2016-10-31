Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Celebrate Her 32nd Birthday with a Grease-Inspired '50s Party

Katy Perry's Grease-inspired birthday party proves that the romance just keeps heating up between her and boyfriend Orlando Bloom.
The "Rise" singer, who celebrated her 32nd birthday Saturday night, took to social media to share photos and videos from her Rydell High-themed bash, which included famous pals Kate Hudson, Jessica Alba, Jessica Chastain, Cara Delevingne, and Bonni McKee—and we can't take our eyes off lovebirds Principal Hudson and a certain platinum-haired athlete sharing quite a few naughty moments.
Perry stunned in '60s-inspired makeup, a bright yellow beehive, and a naughty principal costume at the themed party along with her actor beau, who dressed in a red letter jacket and red athletic shorts for the occasion. The pair enjoyed performances from Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley look-alikes, played a giant game of Twister, and even got entertained by a marching band and cheerleading squad!
Check out photos and videos from the epic party below!