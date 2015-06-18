Inside Katie Lee’s Hamptons Retreat

As her new Endless Summer Cookbook hits shelves, Katie Lee invites domino inside her serene Southampton sanctuary.

BRITTANY AMBRIDGE

Lee painted her once-black entryway table a lively kelly green and reupholstered these basic X-base benches in textiles discovered by designer (and close friend) Nate Berkus in Sri Lanka.

Home Sweet Home

Few people would be quick to comment on the similarities between West Virginia and the Hamptons, but for author Katie Lee, they’re inextricably linked. While searching for a Southampton getaway, she stumbled upon a home in Water Mill, New York, that took her right back to her roots. “Being in such close proximity to fresh produce, poultry farms, and seafood markets reminded me of my West Virginia childhood,” she says. “It’s so special here, with access to some of the world’s best food and wine.”

BRITTANY AMBRIDGE

To Lee, it was important that the grounds, like the interiors, possessed a relaxed, carefree quality.

Reuse and Recycle

“Comfort is very important to me, so one of my biggest design challenges lay in making the house feel relaxed,” says Lee. With the help of pal Nate Berkus, she utterly transformed the newly constructed residence, and the pair got especially creative when it came to reimagining her existing furnishings in their new context. Berkus also steered Lee toward a soft, feminine palette, including the living room’s soothing mint green. “I’d been going crazy with all the color choices, and, within five minutes, Nate helped me make a decision,” says Lee. “He knows my style so well and was the most tremendous help.”

BRITTANY AMBRIDGE

This outdoor entertaining area, complete with pizza oven and fire pit, is Lee’s favorite place for relaxing. “It’s the place where I most love to cook and hang out with my friends,” she says.

