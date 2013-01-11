Katie Holmes's Broadway Style, Plus More Party Pics!

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Meghan Blalock
Jan 11, 2013 @ 2:45 pm

Katie Holmes is such a stylish theatergoer! She stepped out on the Great White Way last night in New York for the opening night of The Other Place, a thrilling new Broadway play starring Emmy winner Laurie Metcalf about a neurologist whose life is coming unhinged at the seams. Holmes looked typically stylish for the show, wearing an azure blazer, oversized white button-up, and cropped black pants.

Plus, see more stars from this week!

MORE: • Katie Holmes and Suri’s Matching LooksKatie Holmes’ Top Style Moments • Try on Katie Holmes’s Hairstyles

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!