Katie Holmes's Broadway Style, Plus More Party Pics!

Katie Holmes is such a stylish theatergoer! She stepped out on the Great White Way last night in New York for the opening night of The Other Place, a thrilling new Broadway play starring Emmy winner Laurie Metcalf about a neurologist whose life is coming unhinged at the seams. Holmes looked typically stylish for the show, wearing an azure blazer, oversized white button-up, and cropped black pants.

