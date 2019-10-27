Katie Holmes Demonstrates How to Wear the White Button-Down for Chillier Days Ahead

Another day, another style lesson. 

By Alicia Brunker
Oct 27, 2019 @ 3:30 pm

As of late, Katie Holmes has become somewhat of a fashion expert. In the past few months alone, she's made cardigans look sexy with off-the-shoulder silhouettes and elevated the classic LBD courtesy a sheer pair of tights. So, when she decides to put a new twist on a wardrobe staple, we take note. 

On Saturday, the actress stepped out in New York City and gave the white button-down a fall upgrade. With temperatures hovering right around 60 degrees, Katie decided to wear a matching turtleneck underneath her billowing blouse to beat the chill. 

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

As finishing touches to her experimental pairing, Holmes dressed up her distressed denim by Khaite with pointed-toe booties, a structured tote bag, and oversize sunglasses — all in black. 

RELATED: This Katie Holmes-Approved Glasses Brand Is Coming for Warby Parker

Meanwhile, windblown hair and a swipe of pink lipstick added an extra layer of chicness. 

With this recent fashion win, Katie's style streak shows no signs of slowing down. 

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com