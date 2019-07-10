Katie Holmes Looks Totally Different With Big, Voluminous Curls

Image zoom Laurent Viteur/Getty Images

Katie Holmes has been having a very chill summer. So far, her street style has mostly consisted of the same flowy dresses and billowy boho tops we throw on when the humidty is too much to handle.

She's taken the same approach to her hair. The actress has been kept her lob from getting sweaty and sticking to the back of her neck by throwing it up into a messy bun. But, there's a time and place for letting your hair down (even when it's hot as hell out), and for Holmes, a photoshoot is such occassion.

Holmes just shared a handful of goregous black and white photos on her Instagram. In these shots, her big, bouncy, wavy hair is giving us major ramontic vibes. Based on who she tagged in the photos, the look was created by Holmes's go-to hairstylist DJ Quintero of Serge Normant Salon in New York.

There's more than one way to wear these curls, too. For some of the photos, Holmes's hair was piled high on top of her head in a loose updo with one face-framing tendril left out.

Outside of a photo studio, Holmes's big waves are the ideal summer nighttime look. You know the sitch: when the sun sets and it's cool enough to put a little bit more effort into your hair, but not too much. These curls will work with the lingering humidty, instead of falling flat.

Next time you're looking for a summer-friendly hairstyle that's not as low-key as a bun, use this photoshoot as your inspo. Wind machine not included.