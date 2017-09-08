Katie Holmes Hilariously Can't Keep Her Cool at the U.S. Open

Katie Holmes had zero chill during Thursday night's nail-biting U.S. Open match between Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens. As the two superstars faced off during a friendly game of tennis, which saw Stephens advance to the finals, the Dawson's Creek alum was visibly feeling every moment, as she wavered from stunned to nervous to ecstatic.

The intensely focused mom of one—who doubled down on denim in matching jeans and a button-up paired with a tailored charcoal blazer in the Emirates #EmiratesAce Suite—clenched her fists in excitement, threw some shade with major side eye, and kept her mouth agape during times of joy and horror.

Jackson Lee/WireImage

Jackson Lee/WireImage

Jackson Lee/WireImage

While we might not have pegged the actress as an invested tennis fan, Holmes confessed to Jimmy Fallon in March that she has always been an avid sports devotee. "I'm a very intense fan no matter what, because I'm the youngest of five," she admitted to the late night emcee. "So I used to go to all of my brothers and sisters' games when I was little. I pray, I do rituals. If I'm there, I'm not above yelling anything I want at that ref."

We feel you, Katie!