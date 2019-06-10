Katie Holmes Just Made a Great Case For Copying Someone Else's Outfit

After more than 20 years of red carpet success, Katie Holmes has a treasure trove of styling secrets.

As eclectic as her aesthetic can appear, the actress and mom knows what she likes (lately, Ulla Johnson has emerged as a favorite), and after splitting with stylist Jeanne Yang in 2014, it seems she’s been drawing styling inspiration from the most obvious (and genius) of sources: the brands themselves.

Holmes recently stepped out in an acid-wash Ulla Johnson denim midiskirt, a patterned burnt sienna peasant blouse, slouchy burgundy boots, and oversize hoop earrings.

We couldn’t help but notice how similar the style of the model wearing the skirt on Ulla Johnson’s website is to Holmes’s look — between their patterned, boho-inspired tops, slouchy boots, and hoop earrings, the parallels are clear. The looks are different enough that Katie gets some credit for invention, but similar enough that the ethos behind the design is honored.

Of course, it could be sheer coincidence that Katie's look mirrors the Ulla Johson website's styling so closely, but we choose to believe that she sought out the site for sartorial inspo.

Why look any further than the source?