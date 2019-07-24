Katie Holmes Can't Stop Wearing Clothes from This Boho Brand
We have the (often floral) receipts.
Katie Holmes knows what she likes.
The actress can be a bit of a wild card when it comes to personal style, but there’s one constant she returns to again and again: Ulla Johnson.
The popular boho brand delivers a laidback sartorial vibe for a less-than-laidback price — a top will cost you upwards of $200. That said, Ulla Johnson does lend an inimitable flair, of which Katie is certainly enamored.
Just this week Holmes took on the N.Y.C. heat in a red floral mididress ($495; mytheresa.com) from the brand.
And then there’s the ruffled jumpsuit:
And the striped jumpsuit:
Andddd the denim jumpsuit ($248; shopbop.com). We’re sensing a trend.
During an appearance at CinemaCon, Katie went for a full-body Ulla look, pairing a sheer white blouse, floral skirt, and multicolor sandals.
Sometimes Katie even appears to mine Ulla-inspo from the website itself.
If Ulla’s selling, Katie’s buying.