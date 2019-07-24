Katie Holmes Can't Stop Wearing Clothes from This Boho Brand

Katie Holmes knows what she likes.

The actress can be a bit of a wild card when it comes to personal style, but there’s one constant she returns to again and again: Ulla Johnson.

The popular boho brand delivers a laidback sartorial vibe for a less-than-laidback price — a top will cost you upwards of $200. That said, Ulla Johnson does lend an inimitable flair, of which Katie is certainly enamored.

Just this week Holmes took on the N.Y.C. heat in a red floral mididress ($495; mytheresa.com) from the brand.

Image zoom Splash News

And then there’s the ruffled jumpsuit:

Image zoom Backgrid

And the striped jumpsuit:

Image zoom Instagram/Katieholmes212

Andddd the denim jumpsuit ($248; shopbop.com). We’re sensing a trend.

Image zoom Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

During an appearance at CinemaCon, Katie went for a full-body Ulla look, pairing a sheer white blouse, floral skirt, and multicolor sandals.

RELATED: Katie Holmes Looks Totally Different With Big, Voluminous Curls

Sometimes Katie even appears to mine Ulla-inspo from the website itself.

Image zoom Splash News, Courtesy

If Ulla’s selling, Katie’s buying.