Katie Holmes Hung Out with Suri Cruise for a New Year's Ski Trip After a Romantic Vacay with Jamie Foxx

A White New Year's Eve is the new White Christmas. At least, if you're Katie Holmes.

The 40-year-old spent her last day of 2018 in the snow, hitting the slopes with 12-year-old daughter Suri Cruise — and she's got the adorable Instagram post to prove it.

In the photo, which she captioned “Happy New Year!”, the actress is all smiles as she and Cruise pose on their skis. The jaunt to the mountains comes just days after Holmes had a little fun in the sun with her longtime love Jamie Foxx, 51, on a romantic yacht vacay in Miami.

Image zoom SplashNews.com

RELATED: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Look the Happiest We've Ever Seen Them

While the actress opted for a snowier New Year’s celebration with Suri, Foxx clung to the warmer weather in Miami to welcome in 2019 with his daughters Anelise, 10, and Corinne, 24.

On Wednesday, Foxx posted a sweet photo of him and his girls sitting on a boat together, writing, “No better way then to spend my New Years with my babies!!! Happy new year to errrrrbody!!! Live and love family @corinnefoxx you are amazing!!! I love u! And Anelise you are incredible!!! I love u! #daddydaughtertime.”

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Holmes and Foxx were first linked back in 2013, and, after five years, they're still going strong — despite the great lengths that they have taken to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. According to People, things have been getting “much more serious” for the couple in recent months.

A source told the outlet, “Katie and Jamie keep having public dates, and although they try not to be photographed, they are clearly not as concerned about keeping their relationship private.”

Maybe this could be the year that they finally become more open about their relationship? Bring on the adorable couple photos, please.