Here's Proof That Katie Holmes and "Sweetie" Suri Cruise Are the Cutest Mother-Daughter Duo

Katie Holmes posted a rare Instagram photo of her daughter, Suri Cruise, to her account and we just can't get over how big she's getting!

The sweet black-and-white snap shows a smiling Holmes in dark shades with her arms wrapped around her growing 9-year-old daughter. Suri looks just as stylish as always with a French braid peeking out from under an oversize straw hat. And is that a purse she's wearing? The 36-year-old actress captioned the snap with "My sweetie" and a heart emoji.

My sweetie ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Sep 13, 2015 at 2:17pm PDT

Holmes took some time away from filming her upcoming film and directorial debut, All We Had—in which she plays a struggling single mother to a teenage daughter—to spend time with her own little lady.

Suri "means everything to me," she told People in 2014. "I'm learning every day, and I have been since the minute I became a mom."

And she's not afraid to acknowledge how hard it can be sometimes.

"Between tickle fights and glitter art, I try to throw in some manners along the way," she added.

