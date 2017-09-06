Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Have the Cutest Mother-Daughter Lunch Date

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are one adorable mother-daughter duo. The pair went out for a girls-only lunch, and Holmes took to Instagram to share a very sweet picture that is guaranteed to make your heart melt.

In the black-and-white photo, Katie is in mid-laugh while her the 11-year-old sits across from her and giggles as she plays with a pair of oversize sunglasses. "My sweetie," Holmes captioned the 'gram along with a slew of heart emojis. The way they're looking at each other is too cute!

My sweetie 💕💕💕💕🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Sep 6, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

It wouldn't be a fun lunch date without some stylish outfits. Suri looked trendy as per usual in a long-sleeve polka dot dress, which she accessorized with a very large white bow in her hair. Katie went for a more casual look. The actress wore a simple sweater and jeans, styling her long locks in a messy top knot.

These two couldn't be any cuter. It's clear they have a very special bond.