Katie Holmes Places a Formal Spin on Summer Florals

With temperatures staying steady in the 90's, seasonally-perfect florals have been the style go-to for Hollywood's most fashionable stars this month. However, the tried-and-true pattern gets a bad rap for being kind of...well, basic.

Leave it to Katie Holmes to reverse that stigma. The star, who is no wallflower when it comes to fashion—pun intended—shows us how to wear the motif beyond the same old sundress. How? With crystal embellished appliqués that provide the perfect formal take on the summer-driven pattern.

VIDEO: Katie Holmes Is Jackie Kennedy’s Double on the Set of Her New Series

Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty

The star hit the blue carpet at the 2017 Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York City on Wednesday night, stopping traffic in the balmy streets of the Big Apple with her eye-catching ensemble. Holmes is a Zac Posen girl through and through, so it came as no surprise that she dazzled in a curve-hugging gown from the famed designer, who also happens to be her BFF.

The white cap-sleeve beauty showcased cleverly-placed floral embellishments that cascaded down the center and sides of the design, while a train signified Posen's penchant for red carpet drama. Delicate Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, which echoed the floral theme, and a wavy bob completed Holmes's look. "Absolutely #radiant@katieholmes212 tonight in #zacposen#katieholmes#knockout," said Posen in a caption of the look on Instagram.

Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty

We can't wait to try this smart spin on florals for the season. And while we don't have an awards show on our agenda, we can totally see ourselves wearing embellished white denim on date night.