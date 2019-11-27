Katie Holmes Wore Her Stretch Marks Proudly in Unedited Photo Shoot Snaps

Katie Holmes gave us a behind-the-scenes peek at her latest shoot with Vogue Australia, and fans are living for the surprise moment of body positivity that came along with it.

In a new series of photos posted to her personal Instagram account, Katie appears in a black blazer, matching bralette, and trousers with slicked-back hair, minimal makeup, and statement earrings. Her midriff is exposed in both photos, but it's the second one that's really got people talking.

The monochromatic profile is a natural portrait of the actress, with a few stretch marks on her stomach clearly visible on both sides of her belly button.

"#bts @vogueaustralia it is wonderful to be working today with such amazing women!" Katie captioned the snaps.

Stretch marks are a common result of pregnancy, and Katie's been through that – she shares daughter Suri Cruise with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

It's not hard to understand why this is such an influential moment, considering the rampant urge to Photoshop out every single insecurity of a photo when it goes to print. So to see Katie baring all here in an unedited photo is empowering, and commenters have been praising Katie for showing off and sharing her natural body and "being real."

Stretch marks have been having something of a "moment" of their own as of late. Stars from Kourtney Kardashian to Chrissy Teigen haven't been shy about sharing their unedited features in a series of photos posted online. Each photo has garnered a set of positive comments from viewers, who are understandably getting a little tired of completely airbrushed bodies.

The eldest Kardashian sister posted a bikini photo to her official Poosh lifestyle Instagram page, with visible marks on her thighs.

She later posed in a dark one-piece swimsuit that was similarly unedited, giving fans an up-close look at the marks.

It shouldn't be a taboo, sharing marks that everyone has, and is capable of getting – but here we are. Katie is the most recent celebrity to join the trend of showing off what she really looks like behind any sort of editing, and it's a power move that will undoubtedly pay dividends in the fight for body positivity.