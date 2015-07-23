Katie Holmes Debuts A Hip New Look

It's the dog days of summer, but it looks as though the sweltering heat isn't distressing the celebrity set. Beyonce kept her cool in a curve-hugging ribbed knit dress this week while Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in head-to-toe suede. And now Katie Holmes, too, has skipped the summer season entirely, jumping ahead to fall fashion—with leather pants.

For her appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Holmes gave her usual charming girl-next-door aesthetic a modern-edge twist with a long-sleeve metallic top tucked into a pair of black pleated Zac Zac Posen leather culottes (despite sweltering NYC temperatures), complete with sleek shades, a black carryall, and T-strap Louboutin sandals.

Just a few days earlier, she had waxed nostalgia with her '90s-inspired street-chic ensemble, but this outfit reads more futuristic than anything else. It's a shockingly new look for her, but it's one we can get on board with.

