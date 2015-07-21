Katie Holmes' Street-Chic Look Is a Style Tribute to the '90s

Now this is what you call a throwback. Katie Holmes rode the wave of '90s nostalgia in the best way possible—and inadvertently channeled her Dawson's Creek character Joey Potter at the same time.

In what can be best described as on-the-go normcore fashion fused with athleisure, the brunette beauty stepped out in N.Y.C. wearing a easy LBD with laser-cut detailing at the hem. She styled the dress with kicks that defined the late '90s and early aughts—Adidas Superstars ($80; adidas.com). Holmes completed her look with a turquoise pendant, black carryall, Wayfarers, and no-nonsense noise-canceling Bose headphones ($130; bose.com).

Here's to hoping for more throwback fashion sightings!

