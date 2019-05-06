Katie Holmes and Her Three Sisters Share the Exact Same Smile

There’s family resemblance, and then there’s Katie Holmes’s sibling crew.

The actress (and artist?) logged some family bonding time over the weekend while she visited her hometown of Toledo, Ohio to deliver the commencement address at her alma mater, University of Toledo.

During her trip, she and her three sisters (Holly, Tamera, and Nancy), as well as mom Kathleen Stothers-Holmes, learned about glass blowing at the Toledo Museum of Art.

Katie, the youngest of five (including brother Martin Jr.), bears an almost jarring resemblance to her big sisters and mom. In a rare photo the Dawson’s Creek alum shared on Saturday, Katie and the rest of her clan are all smiling wide — a near identical grin rippling through the party of five.

Brace yourself:

Holmes stars in the adaptation of positive-thinking-driven self-help book The Secret this fall, leading us to wonder, did she tap the power to create an army of Katie-clones? Just kidding, they’ve always looked identical: