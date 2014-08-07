Katie Holmes Shows Us How to Make a Messy Bun Elegant

If you need proof that a messy bun can look elegant, look no further than Katie Holmes’s chic look at the second annual Lexus Short Films "Life is Amazing" premiere in New York City. The actress dazzled at the event in a ruffled one-shoulder blouse and tuxedo trousers by Michael Kors. And while we loved her outfit, we were especially enamored with her laid-back ’do.

Holmes wore her hair pulled back into a relaxed, messy topknot. A few face-framing wisps and some pieces sticking out of the top kept her overall look from looking too formal, while her smoky eye and dewy makeup added a put-together finish. You, too, can pull off Holmes's messy bun. Spray a volumizer (we love Oribe Volumista, $39; oribe.com) into damp hair before drying, then using your fingers (no brush!) sweep your hair back and twist into a bun. Secure with a few bobby pins and voila! Perfect imperfection.

