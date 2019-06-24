Katie Holmes Forgot Her Top Underneath a Pair of Denim Overalls

She managed to make the casual style staple look sexy. 

By Alicia Brunker
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 @ 10:27 am
Recently, Katie Holmes has overhauled her wardrobe to accommodate her new, sexy style — adding sheer tops and lots of leather to her rotation. However, one garment still remains: Katie's beloved denim overalls, but now she's wearing them with a twist. 

On Sunday, the mom of one stepped out for an afternoon stroll in Manhattan sporting the comfy Ulla Johnson closet staple ($347; shopbop.com) without a shirt underneath, and revealed plenty of skin in the process. Flare legs and a tie at the waist offered a retro feel to the otherwise edgy look. 

Katie accessorized with Celine sunglasses, layered silver necklaces, and a red quilted Chanel crossbody bag, which matched not only her manicure, but also her woven leather sandals. 

The actress's outfit is on trend with her new look as of late. In April, the Dawson's Creek alum wore a sultry leather-on-leather to the Tribeca Film Festival, and, before that, she wore a hot pink bra underneath a sheer top to CinemaCon.

Keep serving up that summer style inspiration, Katie!

