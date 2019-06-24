Katie Holmes Forgot Her Top Underneath a Pair of Denim Overalls

Recently, Katie Holmes has overhauled her wardrobe to accommodate her new, sexy style — adding sheer tops and lots of leather to her rotation. However, one garment still remains: Katie's beloved denim overalls, but now she's wearing them with a twist.

On Sunday, the mom of one stepped out for an afternoon stroll in Manhattan sporting the comfy Ulla Johnson closet staple ($347; shopbop.com) without a shirt underneath, and revealed plenty of skin in the process. Flare legs and a tie at the waist offered a retro feel to the otherwise edgy look.

Image zoom Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Katie accessorized with Celine sunglasses, layered silver necklaces, and a red quilted Chanel crossbody bag, which matched not only her manicure, but also her woven leather sandals.

Image zoom Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

The actress's outfit is on trend with her new look as of late. In April, the Dawson's Creek alum wore a sultry leather-on-leather to the Tribeca Film Festival, and, before that, she wore a hot pink bra underneath a sheer top to CinemaCon.

Keep serving up that summer style inspiration, Katie!