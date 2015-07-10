Katie Holmes Returns to TV This Sunday! All About Her Ray Donovan Role

Get ready to see a whole new side of Katie Holmes. The actress, who first won our hearts as Dawson's Creek girl-next-door Joey Potter, makes her triumphant return to TV this Sunday on Showtime's crime drama Ray Donovan.

Showtime

RELATED: Katie Holmes Leases NYC Penthouse For $25K A Month

Holmes plays Paige, a hard-charging business woman and daughter of billionaire Andrew Finney (Ian McShane), who has hired L.A. fixer Ray Donovan (Liev Schreiber) to find his missing son. And the character seems to be the most intense role that she has ever played.

Showtime

"Paige is struggling to find her own power within her family," says Holmes. "She has a very powerful family that serves as a symbol for big money and big business." The actress also says Paige is "not afraid of anyone," which will come in handy as she faces off against the notoriously tough Donovan throughout the season.

RELATED: Katie Holmes Is A Mirror Image of Suri Cruise In This #FBF Pic

Get a sneak peek of the star's fierce (and stylish) new role in the video below and catch her first episode at 9 p.m. ET this Sunday on Showtime.