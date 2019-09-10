Katie Holmes's Instagram Photo Session Is Giving Us Senior Portrait Vibes

Katie Holmes's Instagram game has been on fire lately (So. Many. Photos.), and her newest photos are no exception.

Holmes, who is currently living it up at the glossiest New York Fashion Week events, just posted a series of portraits of herself against a perfect late summer/early fall backdrop, including one shot that's eerily reminiscent of a senior yearbook photo (you know, if any of us looked like this during senior year).

She tagged makeup artist Genevieve Herr and hairstylist Joseph Maine in her caption of the shot, writing, "thank u both for getting me ready for the beautiful @zimmermann show."

Holmes is a noted fan of Zimmermann, having previously attended a dinner to celebrate the Australian brand's new store on Madison Avenue in N.Y.C. last week. She also posted more shots of herself in a long-sleeved black tee and brown leather paperbag trousers, looking very much like a photo we'd pin on our autumn mood boards.

Just one more way in which she's continuing to slay the fall fashion game.