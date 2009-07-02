Katie Holmes To Pay Tribute to Judy Garland on SYTYCD

So You Think You Can Dance...with the stars? The dance competition show is going Hollywood on July 23 episode, with Katie Holmes confirmed to make a guest appearance. She'll channel the great Judy Garland when she performs a routine to the legendary song-and-dance woman's "Get Happy." And Garland's lyrics aren't the only thing that Katie will use for inspiration—executive producer Nigel Lythgoe told People that she'll even wear "the jacket, the little hat," just like Garland donned for her dance number in the 1950s musical Summer Stock. "It's just an iconic look. And Katie Holmes has got the legs. Wow!" Lythgoe declared. And if that's not enough buzz, the evening will also mark the introduction of the Dizzy Feet Foundation, which Holmes co-founded to encourage dance education in the United States.