Katie Holmes Just Proved That You Can Wear Orange-on-Orange Without Looking Like a Pumpkin

Katie Holmes is embracing fall — HARD.

The actress stepped out for the American Ballet Theatre’s Fall Gala in N.Y.C. on Wednesday night in complementary shades of orange. Holmes layered a long sandstone-colored coat over a silky apricot-hued midi slip dress. She polished off the look with a delicate gold necklace, matching bracelets, and slingback kitten heels, her long dark locks deeply parted to the left and draped over her right shoulder. She added contrast to the autumnal outfit with a bright pink lip.

Her best accessory, however, was her look-alike mom, Kathleen, who stood by Holmes’s side in a white tunic and black trousers.

Holmes is a longtime patron of the ballet. She’s attended the last three ABT galas with her mom as her date.

Orange you glad Katie showed us how to wear the season’s boldest hue? Sorry, I’ll see myself out.