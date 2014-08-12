Katie Holmes, Odeya Rush, and Taylor Swift Color-Coordinate at The Giver Premiere

It seems as if the ladies of The Giver talked fashion before last night's premiere! Katie Holmes, Odeya Rush, and Taylor Swift all came out to celebrate the release of the futuristic film at the Ziegfeld theater in New York City wearing sophisticated and color-coordinated looks (above). The trio, who all star in the movie, turned up the wow factor in three beautiful dresses, opting for contrasting hues of crimson and blush.

Holmes looked beautiful in a pale pink pleated chiffon dress by Zac Posen that featured a V-neck, detailed bodice, and cape-like back. To complete her look, the Dawson's Creek alum chose a pair of silver pumps and sparkling Lorraine Schwartz jewels, pulling her hair into a chic messy bun and keeping her makeup simple.

After wearing a vibrant red dress at the Teen Choice Awards the day before, Rush once again dazzled in scarlet—this time in a couture Georges Hobeika gown that featured a floral embroidered bodice and silk chiffon skirt. The star added a youthful edge to the glamorous floor-sweeping design with an intricately braided updo, defined cat eye liner, and a berry pink lip.

Known for her masterful street style, Swift proved her red carpet prowess in a stunning ruby and blush Monique Lhuillier sleeveless tea-length dress with nude suede Casadei pumps. The singer complemented the color-blocked, architectural silhouette and full skirt of the frock with translucent quartz Brumani ear climbers, Sylva & Cie rings, soft retro waves, and her sizzling signature red lip. Talk about one gorgeous group!

Look for The Giver, also starring Meryl Streep, Jeff Bridges, Brenton Thwaites, Alexander Skarsgård, and Cameron Monaghan, when it hits theaters Aug. 15.

For more, check out Taylor Swift's 41 best street style looks in our gallery.