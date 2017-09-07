Katie Holmes Hits NYFW in a Sheer LBD We’d Like to Borrow

Katie Holmes, if you’re reading this, can we hop on the imaginary waiting list to peruse your wardrobe?

The 38-year-old actress hit the New York Fashion Week shows early on Thursday, when she arrived at the CFDA and LIFEWTR’s designer presentation to view the spring 2018 collections of Adam Dalton Blake, Tiffany Huang, and Ghazaleh Khalifeh. Though we typically expect to find Holmes sitting front row at Zac Posen—they go way back—we were pleased to see the mom to little Suri Cruise hit the circuit earlier this year.

For the occasion, Holmes reminded us of the power of classics. Rather than turn to trendy pieces like glitter boots or latex dresses, she opted for the elegant. She wore a simple black halter dress with a sheer display at the bust and a rich floral design. She paired the LBD with black pointed-toe shoes.

Robin Marchant/Getty

Think the busy-bee household name is skipping on her mommy duties? Not a chance. Just yesterday, she took to Instagram to share a cute mother-daughter moment of the pair at lunch, with Suri sporting oversize sunglasses. “My sweetie,” she wrote.

My sweetie 💕💕💕💕🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Sep 6, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Suri, think mom would let us try this one on when she's done?