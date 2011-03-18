Katie Holmes' New Role: Hair Spokesperson for John Frieda!

In her latest role, Katie Holmes plays a woman with a secret—she’s cheating on her hairstylist! John Frieda tapped the actress to star in a short film named "The Decision" about the brand’s new Precision Foam Colour, a line of at-home hair dyes available in 20 shades. The film tells the story of Joan Hudson (Holmes), an A-list celebrity who decides to ditch the salon and color her own hair. The campaign will go live on Facebook on March 22nd, but for now, but we scored a sneak peek! See Holmes and her wavy brunette strands on the set of John Freida video in the gallery.

