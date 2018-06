Next time you go into Ann Taylor, Katie Holmes may be the one to greet you. The brand just named the actress as its newest face, following in the footsteps of Heidi Klum, Naomi Watts and Milla Jovovich. “Ann Taylor to me really signifies a women who is very complex, a woman who works, is a mother, is a wife, is a daughter, is a sister, is a friend—is all of those things in one day,” Holmes told InStyle today. Check out a preview of the campaign above.