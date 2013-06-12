Katie Holmes, Naomi Watts, and More Celebrate Coach's Carnival for a Cause

High above the traffic speeding down the West Side Highway, Naomi Watts (in Chloe), Katie Holmes (in Chloe), Connie Britton (in Karen Zambos), and Anna Kendrick gathered at The High Line in Chelsea for Coach's Third Annual Summer Party. The public park was transformed into a carnival for the Coach takeover, featuring games, fortune tellers, jugglers, and magicians. And it was all for a good cause: Coach celebrated its announcement to give $5 million to support construction of the High Line and help insure its future. "I'm excited to be here tonight because I think it's great when a company like Coach does an event like this that helps the city," Holmes, a resident New Yorker, told reporters before she made her way through the park-turned-carnival. Watts agreed: "I'd do anything to support it, to celebrate it." Learn more about the park by heading to the highline.org.

— Alyssa Bailey