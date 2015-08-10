Katie Holmes Revisits Her Lob Haircut

She's ba-aack! After letting her long bob grow out for a little over a year, Katie Holmes has decided to revisit the style. The star was spotted out last week working a shoulder-length crop, and while she didn't opt for bangs this time around, we're loving how her wavy texture gives the cut an easy, uncomplicated vibe.

Holmes's 2009-era bob with bangs goes down in hair makeover history as being one of the most popular try-ons in our Hollywood Makeover Tool, so we're especially eager to see how creative she'll get in styling her current look—we have a feeling it will be just as big of a hit. "I had never had a bob before, and I was a new mom at the time, so I was tired of dealing with long hair. I just wanted something much easier," she previously told InStyle on her decision to make the cut. "I was also inspired by French fashion and French women."

