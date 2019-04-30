Katie Holmes Steps Out of Her Style Comfort Zone in a Leather-on-Leather Look

Think of Katie Holmes's signature style and likely words, such as boho, floral, and feminine will come to mind. She's known for keeping it low-key chic on and off the red carpet, however, when attending the annual Chanel Artists Dinner during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Monday night, the actress opted for an uncharacteristically bold fashion choice.

Stepping out of her comfort zone in a leather-on-leather look, consisting of a black leather double-breasted blazer, matching skintight cropped trousers, and classic pumps, Katie turned heads with her statement-making outfit. She added a pop of color to her all-black ensemble with a coral Chanel handbag with a pearl and chain strap and a turquoise manicure.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Meanwhile, in the beauty department, Holmes balanced her outfit's edge with a fresh face and tousled waves. A winning combination, if you ask us.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Despite her recent bout of wearing paint-splattered sweatpants, Katie has been on a sexy streak when it comes to her style game as of late. Earlier this month, she demonstrated the classy way to wear the sheer shirt trend, with her hot pink bra subtly peeping through her semi-transparent top, which she tucked into a midi floral skirt by Ulla Johnson.

Image zoom Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Keep it up, Katie! Provocative wears well on you.