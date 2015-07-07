Katie Holmes Leases NYC Penthouse for $25K a Month

Katie Holmes is back in New York City, renting a new furnished apartment in Chelsea with views of the World Trade Center and the Empire State Building.

The actress has upgraded from the Chelsea apartment that she used to rent with ex-husband Tom Cruise, by doubling the price for her new place.

The modern, $25,000-a-month penthouse has enormous windows facing north, south, and east, giving Holmes a beautiful view of Manhattan. Other amenities include three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a wood-burning fireplace.

The chef’s kitchen features a double oven, a five-burner range, and a built-in espresso machine.

While Holmes is on the east coast, she is still able to enjoy the outdoors that her Southern California house offers, this time as a landscaped terrace with wicker sofas and an outdoor shower.

Out with the old, and in with the new!

