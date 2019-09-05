Katie Holmes Wore a Lacy LBD on Her Very Fashionable Night Out

And documented her evening from beginning to end. 

By Kimberly Truong
Sep 05, 2019 @ 11:00 am

Katie Holmes has kicked off the New York Fashion Week festivities with a bang — and a lot of Instagram posts. 

On Wednesday night, the actress stepped out in a lacy LBD with a cinched waist and flowing skirt, which she paired with a matching black blazer for a fashion event for the Australian brand Zimmermann. She finished off the all-black look with a black crocodile clutch, stiletto boots, and gold jewelry, pulling her hair back in a chic updo. 

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock

The event, one of the first NYFW gatherings, included a dinner to celebrate Zimmerman's new store on Madison Avenue. If her Instagram is anything to go by, Holmes had a great night out with friends, which she documented from beginning to end — starting with a photo of herself getting ready for the evening. 

RELATED: Katie Holmes Is Wearing a Trench Coat, So It's Officially Fall

From this blazer and midi dress combo to her sexy cardigan look, she's already showing us up when it comes to fall fashion. 

