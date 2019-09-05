Katie Holmes Wore a Lacy LBD on Her Very Fashionable Night Out

Katie Holmes has kicked off the New York Fashion Week festivities with a bang — and a lot of Instagram posts.

On Wednesday night, the actress stepped out in a lacy LBD with a cinched waist and flowing skirt, which she paired with a matching black blazer for a fashion event for the Australian brand Zimmermann. She finished off the all-black look with a black crocodile clutch, stiletto boots, and gold jewelry, pulling her hair back in a chic updo.

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock

The event, one of the first NYFW gatherings, included a dinner to celebrate Zimmerman's new store on Madison Avenue. If her Instagram is anything to go by, Holmes had a great night out with friends, which she documented from beginning to end — starting with a photo of herself getting ready for the evening.

From this blazer and midi dress combo to her sexy cardigan look, she's already showing us up when it comes to fall fashion.