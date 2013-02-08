Katie Holmes Kicks Off New Season of Holmes & Yang in New York

Katie Holmes and her design partner (and stylist) Jeanne Yang debuted their new fall collection for Holmes & Yang to editors yesterday in an intimate setting held at the Palace Hotel in New York City. The collection was inspired by working women and mothers, Yang told InStyle.com after the show, an inspiration that lent itself to go-anywhere pieces for day and night and a wearable beauty look created by Bobbi Brown (fittingly, as Holmes is the face of the brand). “The best thing about our collection is that it does not need a lot of explanation,” Yang said. “The clothing speaks for itself.” It does—but it also speaks to Katie’s style, and she’s already eyeing some of the pieces she co-created for fall, like this plaid pencil skirt with an off-the-shoulder top (above left). “It is very flattering and shows off a woman's elegance,” the actress said of the look. Click through the gallery to see the full collection.

— Violet Gaynor