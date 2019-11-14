Katie Holmes Just Stepped Out in the Perfect Fall Staple Jacket

Katie Holmes is to fall fashion what cheese is to life — essential, and beloved.

On Wednesday, she flew into Sydney, Australia, wearing a fringed suede cowboy Khaite jacket that screamed retro '70s cool — pairing the statement piece with a matching brown leather bag, tortoiseshell sunglasses, black flats, and a simple white T-shirt and pair of jeans.

Image zoom Splash News

Holmes is in Australia as an ambassador for McHappy Day on Saturday, which is an annual fundraiser run by McDonald’s for the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which helps provide housing for families when their children are getting treatment at nearby hospitals.

The fringed jacket is a flashier spin on the brown suede jackets that have been in Holmes's wardrobe for years — here she is in 2017 in a long brown suede coat.

Image zoom MMV / BACKGRID

As ever, a master of fall style.