Katie Holmes Pulls a Kendall Jenner, Steps Out Wearing Blue Suede Shoes in L.A.

There's nothing like a pop of color to take a casual look up a notch. As Katie Holmes enjoyed a sunny day in Los Angeles, she stepped out in a bright blue pair of suede booties, pairing the ankle-high kicks with a fitted gray long-sleeved top and medium wash jeans.

While she let her Thursday Boot Company "Downtown" boots be the standout of her ensemble, the All We Had star also added an edge with cat-rimmed, tortoiseshell Sunday Somewhere sunglasses. She kept the rest of her look simple, though, rocking a soft pink lip, and letting her straight brunette locks flow in the wind as she strolled down a sidewalk.

The actress, who is known to add touches of flair to her street style, isn't the only star who has had a thing for blue booties of late. Kendall Jenner hit the town on the opposite coast in a pair of her own Sunday, sporting a pointed-toe version as she made her way around New York City while holding a red velvet cupcake. Sweet treat aside, the model paired her shoes with a white T-shirt, straight leg jeans with a dark wash, and a leather and fur biker jacket.

Like Holmes, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star proved that if you're going to wear booties in a bold, bright hue, it's important to keep the rest of the ensemble subdued to let those statement makers get all the shine they deserve.