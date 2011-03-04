Katie Holmes for Kamiseta, Ashton Kutcher Models, and More!

1. Move over Ann Taylor, Katie Holmes modeled for Philippine fashion company Kamiseta. [CocoPerez]

2. Ashton Kutcher returned to his modeling roots to pose for Colcci's latest campaign. [Racked]

3. Very cool video: Chanel makeup transforms into robots in this new short film. [YouTube]

4. Celebrities like Penelope Cruz posed as Disney characters recently. She's so Belle. [JustJared]

5. Proceeds from sales of Kenneth Cole's new camo poncho will go to charity. [Kenneth Cole]

6. Gap will launch its first flash sale tomorrow. First up, a soft trench that's normally $90 will be $50. [Gap]