Katie Holmes Is Pretty in Paisley in the Hamptons
Katie Holmes is living proof that you don't have to sacrifice comfort to look chic and stylish. The Ray Donovan star, clad in a paisley jumpsuit, joined fellow A-listers Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Ciara, and more at the Apollo in the Hamptons party this past weekend.
For the charity event, Holmes wore minimal makeup and left her dark hair down in natural beach curls. The purple-and-blush jumpsuit featured a drawstring at the neckline, spaghetti straps, and crochet detailing at the waist. She wore gladiator sandals and carried a small snakeskin pouch, both of which perfectly complemented her patterned ensemble.
The actress's jewelry followed the minimalist trend, and included a simple pendant necklace, a gold ring, and a delicate golden bracelet.
After making her appearance at the star-studded fête, Holmes took to Instagram and posted a black-and-white selfie with the hashtags #happyweekend, #hamptons, #friendship, #apollo, and #gratitude.