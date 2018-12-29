Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Are Spending the Last Days of 2018 Together on a Yacht

It appears as if Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are living their best lives for the remainder of 2018.

On Friday, the ultra-private couple were spotted together on a yacht in Miami at dusk, with Holmes wearing a frilly white crop top and matching skirt, and Foxx in a black T-shirt. Earlier in the day, People reports that Holmes was soaking up some rays in a black string bikini while her beau joined her in the lazy afternoon.

Image zoom SplashNews.com

A couple of weeks ago, Katie celebrated her 40th birthday alongside Jamie and her mom, Kathleen. “Jamie took the ladies out to Serendipity for Katie’s birthday,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “It was so sweet, it seemed he like he really wanted to make the night special. Everyone got along great. Jamie is a gentleman and he knows how important Katie’s family is to her.”

2018 also marks another milestone for Katie, as her and Jamie first began their romance five years ago when they were seen dancing together in the Hamptons. And according to an insider, their relationship just keeps getting that much better.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Their relationship seems so much more serious this year,” the source told People. “Katie and Jamie keep having public dates, and although they try to not be photographed together, they are clearly not as concerned about keeping their relationship private.”

An exclusive yacht, warm weather, and plenty of PDA? Sounds like the perfect end to a landmark year for these lovebirds!