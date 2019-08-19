Months after making their Met Gala debut together, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have reportedly split.

E! News reports that the couple has gone their separate ways, with a source saying they've been broken up for months. The news comes just after Foxx was spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave. Page Six also reported that Foxx and Holmes have split, with a source saying they overheard Holmes tell a friend at a N.Y.C. restaurant that "What Jamie does is his business — we haven’t been together for months."

Holmes and Foxx were first spotted holding hands back in 2015, though rumors about them dating swirled since two years earlier in October 2013.

Despite their years of Hollywood couple-dom, they have barely said a word about their romance publicly, not even to confirm it; Foxx even walked out of an interview in 2018 after a reporter mentioned Katie.

Guess Jamie Foxx had to go and couldn't answer a question about playing basketball with Katie Holmes 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XYq9fPHt3v — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) February 16, 2018

Representatives for both actors did not immediately respond to InStyle's request for comment.